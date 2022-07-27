ManpowerGroup's (MAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The earnings beat failed to impress the market as the stock declined 6.3% since the earnings release on Jul 19.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share beat the consensus mark by a slight margin and improved 15.4% year over year. The bottom line benefited from robust demand for higher margin offerings.

Revenues of $5.07 billion missed the consensus mark by 3.8% and decreased 3.9% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 6% on a constant-currency (cc) basis and 3% on an organic constant currency basis.

Continued supply chain disruptions in certain European markets offset the positive impacts of the strong performance of higher-margin brands and revenue growth in Experis and Talent Solutions in the quarter. Experis and Talent Solutions grew 10% and 13% year over year, respectively. Manpower brand increased 1% year over year.

ManpowerGroup stock has declined 22.7% year to date compared with 20.9% fall of the industry it belongs to.

Segmental Revenues

Revenues from America totaled $1.26 billion, up 20.9% year over year on a reported basis and 22.7% at cc. In the United States, revenues came in at $903.9 million, up 43.7% year over year. In the Other Americas subgroup, revenues of $358.8 million declined 13.6 % on a reported basis and 9% at cc.

Revenues from Southern Europe were down 9.1% on a reported basis but up 2.2% at cc to $2.2 billion. Revenues from France came in at $1.24 billion, down 8.1% on a reported basis but up 4.1% at cc. Revenues from Italy amounted to $454.3 million, down 3.2% on a reported basis but up 9.7% at cc. The Other Southern Europe sub-segment generated revenues of $508.9 million, down 16.1% on a reported basis and 7.8% at cc.

Northern Europe revenues moved down 13.7% on a reported basis and 2.4% at cc to $1.03 billion. APME revenues totaled $603.7 million, down 2.6% on a reported basis but up 9.7% at cc.

Operating Performance

The company incurred an operating profit of $180.7 million, up 6.3% year over year on a reported basis and 18.1% at cc. The operating profit margin of 3.6% increased 34 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ManpowerGroupexited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $886.2 million compared with the prior quarter’s $777.3 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $942.2 million compared with $551.3 million reported in the preceding quarter.

The company used $49.3 million of cash in operating activities while Capex was $22.3 million in the quarter. It paid $100 million in repurchasing common stock in the quarter.

Q2 Outlook

ManpowerGroup expects second-quarter 2022 earnings per share in the range of $2.19-$2.27, the midpoint ($2.23) of which is slightly below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Manpower Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.

Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.