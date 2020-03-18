ManpowerGroup Withdraws Q1 Guidance

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) said that it has withdrawn its financial guidance for the first-quarter ending March 31, 2020 due to the rapidly changing environment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

The company expects to provide more detailed analysis in conjunction with the earnings report for the first-quarter, which is currently expected to be released between April 17, 2020 and April 22, 2020.

