ManpowerGroup Stock Rises 9.1% Since Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat

ManpowerGroup MAN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues.

The stock has gained 9.1% since the release of results on Jan. 29, as a positive response to the better-than-expected results.

Quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share surpassed the consensus estimate by 10.8% but declined 9.8% year over year. Revenues of $4.71 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.2% and increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

The optimism also stemmed from the guidance. For the first quarter of 2026, MAN guided earnings in the range of 45-55 cents per share. The midpoint of the guidance is in line with the consensus estimate of 50 cents, signaling stabilization and steady demand. The company’s guided range includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 6 cents, weighted average shares of 47.3 million and an effective tax rate of 43%. The constant currency revenue range is expected to be between a 1% decrease and a 3% increase and the EBITDA margin is expected to be up 10 basis points at the midpoint compared with the year-ago quarter. The company also estimates a full-year global tax rate of 45% for 2026.

MAN: Other Quarterly Details

Revenues from America of $1.13 billion were above our expectations of $1.05 billion and increased 5.6% year over year on a reported basis. In the United States, revenues reached $681.70 million, surpassing our estimate of $667.67 million but declining marginally year over year. In the Other Americas subgroup, revenues of $451.70 million beat our projection of $384.90 million. These revenues increased 18.3% year over year on a reported basis.

Revenues from Southern Europe of $2.20 billion were above our projection of $2.18 billion, rising 10% on a reported basis. Revenues from France were $1.17 billion, above our $1.13 billion expectation, while growth was up 3.2% on a reported basis. Revenues from Italy amounted to $485.90 million, surpassing our estimate of $471.80 million. The metric increased 16% on a reported basis. The Other Southern Europe sub-segment generated revenues of $590.70 million, which beat our expectations of $579.20 million. These revenues were up 20% year over year on a reported basis.

Northern Europe revenues declined 6.6% on a reported basis to $819.10 million, exceeding our estimate of $806.80 million. APME revenues totaled $519.70 million, underperforming our estimate of $523.40 million and declining 32.5% on a reported basis. The intercompany elimination loss of $6.60 million was below our loss expectation of $7.10 million, reflecting an improvement of 14.3% year over year on a reported basis.

The company registered an operating profit of $80.60 million, up 18.2% year over year on a reported basis.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

ManpowerGroup exited with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $596.40 million, while the long-term debt balance was $583.80 million at the end of the quarter.

During the quarter, the company generated $178.9 million in cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures were $10.9 million. MAN paid dividends to shareholders worth $33.40 million in the quarter.

MAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Trane Technologies TT reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.TT’s quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and rallied 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH registered mixed results for third-quarter fiscal 2026.

BAH’s earnings per share of $1.77 beat the consensus mark by 40.5% and increased 14.2% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $2.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and declined 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Trane Technologies plc (TT)

