ManpowerGroup Stock Declines 3.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

However, the better-than-expected results failed to impress the market, as the stock has declined 3.2% since the company released results on Oct. 16.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.63 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.6% and rose 2.3% year over year.

ManpowerGroup shares have declined 44.8% over the past year compared with a 35% drop in the industry it belongs to and the 18.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

MAN: Other Quarterly Details

Revenues from America of $1.1 billion were above our expectations of $1.07 billion and increased 4.6% year over year on a reported basis and increased 5.5% at cc. In the United States, revenues reached $690.8 million, missing our estimate of $708.6 million and declining 0.9% year over year. In the Other Americas subgroup, revenues of $407.9 million beat our projection of $361 million. These revenues increased 15.5% on a reported basis and 18.3% at cc.

Revenues from Southern Europe of $2.21 billion were above our projection of $2.16 billion, rising 5.2% on a reported basis but declining 1.3% at cc. Revenues from France were $1.74 billion, above our expectations. Revenues from France were up 1.4% on a reported basis but down 4.7% at cc. Revenues from Italy amounted to $462.5 million, surpassing our estimate of $443.5 million. The metric increased 10.3% on a reported basis and 3.7% at cc. The Other Southern Europe sub-segment generated revenues of $569.5 million, which beat our expectations of $533.3 million. These revenues were up 9.6% year over year on a reported basis and 2.2% at cc.

Northern Europe revenues declined 1.4% on a reported basis and 6.7% at cc to $816.8 million, underperforming our estimate of $818.2 million. APME revenues totaled $520.5 million, surpassing our estimate of $513 million but declining 7.5% on a reported basis and 8% at cc.

MAN’s Operating Performance

The company registered an operating profit of $66.6 million, down 6.1% year over year on a reported basis and 3.5% at cc.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures of MAN

ManpowerGroup exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $274.6 million compared with $509.4 million in the December-end quarter of 2024. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $468.3 million compared with $929.4 million in the preceding year’s December-end quarter.

The company used $283 million of cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures were $46.4 million. It spent $38.2 million on repurchasing common stock in the quarter.

MAN’s Q4 Guidance

Management guided third-quarter EPS in the range of 78-88 cents, with a midpoint of 83 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 80 cents. The company’s guided range includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 8 cents and a 46.5% effective tax rate.

ManpowerGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

