ManpowerGroup Recent Insider Activity

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that John McGinnis, EVP at ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) made a noteworthy insider purchase on October 24,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that McGinnis purchased 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup. The total transaction amounted to $498,240.

As of Thursday morning, ManpowerGroup shares are up by 3.55%, currently priced at $64.49.

Get to Know ManpowerGroup Better

ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in providing workforce solutions and services. The company provides services that includes Recruitment and Assessment, Upskilling, Reskilling, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. The reportable segments of the company are Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, Permanent Recruitment, and Others. The Staffing and Interim segment derives maximum of the company's revenue. The company derives maximum geographical revenue from Southern European region.

Financial Milestones: ManpowerGroup's Journey

Revenue Growth: ManpowerGroup's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 17.26%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): ManpowerGroup's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.48. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: ManpowerGroup's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 71.59 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.17 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 11.71 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of ManpowerGroup's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.