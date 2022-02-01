ManpowerGroup Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) reported fourth quarter net earnings per share of $2.02 compared to $1.33, a year ago. The current year quarter included ettain group transaction and integration costs. Excluding these costs, earnings per share was $2.20 in the quarter.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.81, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net earnings were $111.1 million compared to $76.2 million, last year.

Revenues were $5.4 billion, a 6% increase from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $4.81 billion in revenue.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup CEO said, "Our fourth quarter results reflect good growth in higher margin offerings and improved business mix leading to better operating leverage."

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be between $1.56 and $1.64, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 10 cents. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.34.

