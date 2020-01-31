ManpowerGroup Q4 Profit Declines, Revenue Down 4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.33 compared to $2.54, prior year. On a constant currency basis, net earnings per share decreased 6%. Earnings per share in the quarter were negatively impacted 5 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year. Discrete net tax benefits positively impacted earnings per share by 23 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter revenues were $5.2 billion, a 4% decline from prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenues were down 2%. Analysts expected revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup CEO, said: "Our fourth quarter performance reflects a challenging revenue environment in Europe, partially offset by growth in the Americas, Right Management and most markets within APME."

For the first-quarter, the company anticipates earnings per share to be between $1.33 and $1.41, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 3 cents. The company projects slightly lower revenue trend into the first quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.36.

Separately, Manpower Group announced the launch of Talent Solutions, which combines three of the company's current global offerings - RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing), TAPFIN MSP (Managed Service Provider) and Right Management - to better meet the unique needs of clients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.