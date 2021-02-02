ManpowerGroup Q4 Profit Declines, But Results Beat View - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $76.2 million or $1.33 per share, down from $138.8 million or $2.33 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter included restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by $0.15. Excluding the restructuring costs, adjusted earnings were $1.48 per share.

Revenues for the quarter declined 2.7 percent to $5.05 billion from $5.20 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter on revenues of $4.76 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, ManpowerGroup forecast earnings per share between $0.64 and $0.72, which includes an estimated favorable currency impact of $0.07. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share.

