ManpowerGroup Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net earnings of $146.1 million or $2.42 per share, down from $158.0 million or $2.43 per share in the prior year period.

Revenues for the third quarter declined 3 percent to $5.25 billion from $5.42 billion in the prior-year period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.93 per share on revenues of $5.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates fourth-quarter earnings between $2.00 and $2.08 per share. The Street expects earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter.

