ManpowerGroup Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) reported third quarter net earnings of $2.13 per share compared to $1.77, prior year. Excluding items, earnings per share was $2.21 in the quarter. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net earnings were $111.3 million compared to $97.7 million.

Revenues were $4.8 billion, a 7% decrease from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $4.95 billion in revenue. The company expects fourth quarter earnings per share to be between $2.11 and $2.19, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 38 cents.

