ManpowerGroup Q2 EPS Tops Estimates; Guides Q4 EPS Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, workforce solutions provider ManpowerGroup, Inc. (MAN) said it expects earnings for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $1.17 to $1.27, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of $0.01.

The guidance also excludes expected restructuring costs and any Argentina related impact of non-cash currency translation losses.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net earnings of $30.3 million or $0.60 per share, lower than $111.3 million or $2.13 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.38 per share.

Revenues for the quarter declined 2.6 percent to $4.68 billion from $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues were down 5.4 percent in constant currency.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.35 per share on revenues $4.70 billion of for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.