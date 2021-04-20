ManpowerGroup Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) reported first quarter net earnings of $1.11 per share compared to $0.03, prior year. Net earnings were $62.0 million compared to $1.7 million. Excluding the prior year impacts of restructuring costs and a pension settlement charge, on a constant currency basis, net earnings per share rose 28% during the quarter.

First quarter revenues were $4.9 billion, a 7% increase from the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 1%.

The company expects earnings per share in the second quarter will be between $1.36 and $1.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.