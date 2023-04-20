Markets
MAN

ManpowerGroup Q1 Profit Down, Below Consensus; Guides Q2 Earnings Below View

April 20, 2023 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), a workforce solutions provider, Thursday reported lower profit in the first quarter, that missed analysts' view. The company's second-quarter earnings outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

Profit for the first quarter was $77.8 million or $1.51 per per share, lower than $91.6 million or $1.68 per share in the prior year period.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.61 per share, that missed the average estimate of 10 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter were $4.752 billion, an 8% decrease from last year. The consensus estimate was for $4.81 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects earnings per share in the second quarter to be between $1.58 and $1.68. Analysts see earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.