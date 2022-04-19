ManpowerGroup Q1 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 4%

Markets
(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) reported first quarter net earnings of $1.68 per share compared to $1.11 per share, prior year. Excluding items, earnings per share was $1.88 per share in the quarter. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings in the quarter were $91.6 million compared to $62.0 million a year earlier.

Revenues were $5.1 billion, a 4% increase from the prior year period. Analysts on average had estimated $4.67 billion in revenue.

The company expects earnings per share in the second quarter will be between $2.31 and $2.39.

