ManpowerGroup Q1 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.7 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $77.8 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $4.403 billion from $4.752 billion last year.

ManpowerGroup earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $39.7 Mln. vs. $77.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.403 Bln vs. $4.752 Bln last year.

