ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is ManpowerGroup's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ManpowerGroup had US$1.07b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.61b in cash, so it actually has US$547.1m net cash.

How Strong Is ManpowerGroup's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MAN Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, ManpowerGroup had liabilities of US$5.35b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.62b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.61b and US$5.09b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$265.2m.

Given ManpowerGroup has a market capitalization of US$5.34b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, ManpowerGroup also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that ManpowerGroup has boosted its EBIT by 38%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ManpowerGroup's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. ManpowerGroup may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, ManpowerGroup actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that ManpowerGroup has US$547.1m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$544m, being 123% of its EBIT. So is ManpowerGroup's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - ManpowerGroup has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

