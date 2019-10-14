ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 18, before the opening bell.

So far this year, we observe that shares of the company have rallied 31.5% compared with 2.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Here are the expectations in detail.

Top-Line Expectations

Challenging market environment in Europe is likely to have hurt ManpowerGroup’s third-quarter revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.35 billion, indicating a decline of 1.3% year over year. In second-quarter 2019, revenues of $5.04 billion decreased 8.6% year over year.

The company operates through five segments — Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East(APME) and Right Management.

The Americas segment is likely to have performed well in third-quarter 2019 on the back of revenue growth in the United States and Other Americas subgroups. The Southern Europe segment is also likely to have performed well in the quarter. Weakness in UK, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands might reflect on Northern Europe segment’s results.

In the APME segment, sales declined sequentially in the second quarter, a trend that most likely continued in the third quarter because of weakness in Australia and New Zealand. Right Management business might have been hurt by reduced outplacement activity.

Earnings Likely to Decline Year Over Year

Unfavorable impact of foreign currency movements and French corporate tax rate change is likely to have partially offset higher effective tax rate. This is expected to get reflected in ManpowerGroup’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.93 per share, indicating decline of 21.9% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the company guided range of $1.88-$1.96.

In second-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of $1.39 decreased 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.10% and a Zacks Rank #4.

