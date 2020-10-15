ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 20, before the bell.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed estimates in two others, the average beat being 10.2%.

Expectations This Time Around

ManpowerGroup has been witnessing material impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business and third-quarter results are expected to have borne the brunt of the same. Many of the company’s clients have carried out hiring freezes in response to the pandemic and this is expected to have negatively impacted both top and bottom lines.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 19.6%. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 61 cents and calls for a massive year-over-year decline of 68.2%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

CoreLogic CLGX has an Earnings ESP of +7.12% and carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cardtronics CATM has an Earnings ESP of +56.78% and currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +21.75% and currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.

