ManpowerGroup (MAN) Rises 9% in a Month: Here's What to Know

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN shares have had an impressive run over the past month, appreciating 9%.

The company recently reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.

MAN has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

Reasons Behind the Rally

ManpowerGroup is executing strong pricing and cost control and making significant investments in technology to increase productivity and efficiency. It has implemented front office systems, cloud-based and mobile applications, and made enhancements to its global technology infrastructure across several markets. The company is also investing in digitalization of its workforce solutions.

The 2022 acquisition of Tingari has strengthened ManpowerGroup’sTalent Solutions brand in France. The 2021 acquisition of ettain has strengthened the company's Experis business, increasing strength in Financial Services, Healthcare and Government clients.

Commitment to shareholder returns makes ManpowerGroup a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. The company returned $270 million, $210 million and $264.7 million through share repurchases and made dividend payments of $139.9 million, $136.6 million and $129.1 million, respectively, in 2022, 2021 and 2020. These initiatives not only instill investors' confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

ManpowerGroup's current ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was pegged at 1.21, flat with the prior quarter tally. A current ratio of more than one often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ManpowerGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors can consider the following better-ranked stocks:

Rollins ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.

FTI Consulting FCN also carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.

FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.

