ManpowerGroup (MAN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Up 5.8%

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The stock gained 5.8% since the earnings release on Apr 20, as the company‘s earnings guidance for second-quarter 2021 was impressive. ManpowerGroup expects earnings per share in the range of $1.36-$1.44, which is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. In the past year, the stock has gained 64.3% compared with 72.9% increase of the industry it belongs to.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share beat the consensus mark by 68.2%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 35.4% year over year, driven by favourable foreign currency rate.

Revenues of $4.92 billion beat the consensus mark by 5.6%. The top line inched up 7% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Segmental Revenues

Revenues from America totalled $1,002.9 million, down 0.8% year over year on a reported basis but up 1.1% at cc. In the United States, revenues came in at $608.8 million, down 0.3% year over year. In the Other Americas subgroup, revenues of $394.1 million fell 1.5% on a reported basis but increased 3.3% at cc. Americas contributed 20.4% to total revenues.

Revenues from Southern Europe were up 11.1% on a reported basis and 2% at cc to $2.16 billion. Revenues from France came in at $1.2 billion, up 8.7% on a reported basis but down 0.5% at cc. Revenues from Italy amounted to $402.8 million, up 22.9% on a reported basis and 12.5% at cc. The Other Southern Europe sub segment generated revenues of $568.6 million, up 8.7% on a reported basis and 0.8% at cc. Southern Europe contributed 44% to total revenues.

Northern Europe revenues moved up 6.1% on a reported basis but slipped 2.3% at cc to $1.13 billion. The segment contributed 23% to total revenues in the quarter.

APME revenues totaled $627.4 million, up 5.5% on a reported basis and 0.3% at cc. The segment contributed 12.7% to total revenues.

Operating Performance

Gross profit in the quarter was $768.1 million, up 6.1% year over year on a reported basis and 0.5% at cc. Gross profit margin came in at 15.6%, down 10 basis points (bps) year over year.

The company incurred operating profit of $98.4 million, up 100% year over year. Operating profit margin expanded 120 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ManpowerGroup, carrying a Zacks #2 (Buy) Rank exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.52 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $1.56 billion. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $1.06 billion compared with the $1.10 billion reported in the preceding quarter.

The company used $795.5 million of cash from operating activities, while Capex was $38 million in the quarter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and increased on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 7.9% and rose 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis.

Robert Half’s RHI first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis.

Omnicom’s OMC first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.

