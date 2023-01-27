ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.1% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.8 billion, indicating a 10.7% year-over-year decline. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by continued supply chain disruptions in European markets, offsetting the expected strong performance of higher-margin brands and revenue growth in Experis and Talent Solutions.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.14 per share, implying a 2.7% year-over-year decline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-eps-surprise | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Accenture plc ACN has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for the fiscal year 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2% on average.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +10.36% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2% on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.