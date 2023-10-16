ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 19, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history is not impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, delivering a negative surprise of 1% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.7 billion, indicating a 1.4% year-over-year decline. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by the continued softening of hiring demands, offsetting the expected strong performance of higher-margin brands.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.34 per share, implying a 39.4% year-over-year decline. Weaker operating performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Verisk Analytics VRSK: The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.52% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

VRSK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the previous four quarters and matched on one instance, with an average surprise of 9.9%.

S&P Global SPGI: The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

SPGI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the previous four quarters and matched on one instance, with an average surprise of 3.9%.

Republic Services RSG: The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

RSG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the previous four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.3%.

