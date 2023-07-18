ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 20, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat twice, delivering a negative surprise of 0.3% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.9 billion, indicating a 3.7% year-over-year decline. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by continued supply chain disruptions and softening of hiring demands in European markets, offsetting the expected strong performance of higher-margin brands.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.61 per share, implying a 30.9% year-over-year decline. Our estimate indicates a decline of 14.4% year over year. Weaker operating performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Aptiv APTV currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.88% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.01 per share, up more than 100% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.7 billion, up 15.8% from the figure reported a year ago. APTV had an average negative surprise of 8.1% in the previous four quarters.

Avis Budget CAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. It is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 31, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $9.78 per share, down 38.6% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.19 billion, down 1.6% from the prior-year figure. CAR had an average surprise of 65.2% in the previous four quarters.

S&P Global SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.09 per share, up 10% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, up 1.9% from the prior-year reported figure. APTV had an average surprise of 3.1% in the previous four quarters.

