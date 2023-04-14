ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 20, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 5% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ManpowerGroup’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.8 billion, indicating a 6.3% year-over-year decline. Our estimate indicates a decline of 7.5% year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by continued supply chain disruptions and softening of hiring demands in European markets, offsetting the expected strong performance of higher-margin brands.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.62 per share, implying a 13.8% year-over-year decline. Our estimate indicates a decline of 14.4% year over year. Weaker operating performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManpowerGroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManpowerGroup has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Waste Connections WCN currently has an ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The first-quarter 2023 results are set to be reported on Apr 26, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 88 cents, indicating a 7.3% rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.9 billion, up 15.4% from the figure reported in the previous year. WCN had an average surprise of 3.5% in the previous four quarters.

Waste Management WM currently has an ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The first-quarter 2023 results are scheduled on Apr 26, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.26, suggesting a 2.3% decline year over year. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $4.8 billion, up 3.9% from the figure reported in the previous year. WM had an average surprise of 4.7% in the last four quarters.

Aptiv APTV currently has an ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 86 cents, indicating a 36.5% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $4.5 billion, up 7.9% from the figure reported in the previous year. APTV had a negative surprise of 8.7%, on average, in the past four quarters.

