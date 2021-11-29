ManpowerGroup (MAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

ManpowerGroup (MAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAN was $93.52, representing a -25.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.07 and a 8.78% increase over the 52 week low of $85.97.

MAN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). MAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.23. Zacks Investment Research reports MAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 96.46%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the man Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.