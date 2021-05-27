ManpowerGroup (MAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

ManpowerGroup (MAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAN was $122.63, representing a -1.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.07 and a 90.8% increase over the 52 week low of $64.27.

MAN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). MAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports MAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.93%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWK with an increase of 27.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAN at 1.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.