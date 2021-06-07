ManpowerGroup Inc.'s (NYSE:MAN) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 21% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on ManpowerGroup's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ManpowerGroup is:

3.5% = US$84m ÷ US$2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of ManpowerGroup's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

It is quite clear that ManpowerGroup's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 15% seen by ManpowerGroup was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared ManpowerGroup's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 13% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:MAN Past Earnings Growth June 7th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is ManpowerGroup fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ManpowerGroup Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 26% (that is, a retention ratio of 74%), the fact that ManpowerGroup's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, ManpowerGroup has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 23% of its profits over the next three years. However, ManpowerGroup's ROE is predicted to rise to 24% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about ManpowerGroup. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

