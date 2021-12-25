ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) insiders sold US$723k worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ManpowerGroup

The insider, Cari Dominguez, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$609k worth of shares at a price of US$98.30 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$95.48. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year ManpowerGroup insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MAN Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2021

I will like ManpowerGroup better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

ManpowerGroup Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at ManpowerGroup. Specifically, Independent Director Ulice Payne ditched US$114k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ManpowerGroup insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ManpowerGroup Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought ManpowerGroup stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since ManpowerGroup is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for ManpowerGroup and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.