ManpowerGroup Guides Q4 EPS In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, ManpowerGroup, Inc. (MAN) said it expects earnings for the fourth quarter in a range of $0.78 and $0.88 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

