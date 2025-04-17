MANPOWERGROUP Earnings Results: $MAN Reports Quarterly Earnings

MANPOWERGROUP ($MAN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, missing estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $4,090,300,000, beating estimates of $4,001,444,381 by $88,855,619.

MANPOWERGROUP Insider Trading Activity

MANPOWERGROUP insiders have traded $MAN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T MCGINNIS (EVP, CFO) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $498,240

MANPOWERGROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of MANPOWERGROUP stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MANPOWERGROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $2,712,717 of award payments to $MAN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

