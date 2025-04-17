MANPOWERGROUP Earnings Results: $MAN Reports Quarterly Earnings

MANPOWERGROUP ($MAN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, missing estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $4,090,300,000, beating estimates of $4,001,444,381 by $88,855,619.
MANPOWERGROUP Insider Trading Activity
MANPOWERGROUP insiders have traded $MAN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN T MCGINNIS (EVP, CFO) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $498,240
MANPOWERGROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of MANPOWERGROUP stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,602,763 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,951,480
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,749,332 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,971,443
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 969,624 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,966,697
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 894,541 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,632,906
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 711,043 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,041,401
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 673,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,881,923
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 556,896 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,144,037
MANPOWERGROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $2,712,717 of award payments to $MAN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS CONTRACT IS AVAILABLE FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON AN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTI...: $1,545,000
- THIS CONTRACT IS AVAILABLE FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON AN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTI...: $685,000
- SPANISH LINGUIST: $126,609
- CONTRACTOR LABOR SUPPORT SERVICE: $97,916
- CONTRACTOR LABOR SUPPORT SERVICE: $59,102
