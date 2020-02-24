ManpowerGroup Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MAN

In trading on Monday, shares of ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.80, changing hands as low as $86.94 per share. ManpowerGroup Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAN's low point in its 52 week range is $78.14 per share, with $100.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.65.

