ManpowerGroup Bottom Line Retreats In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $60.1 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $65.2 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $4.520 billion from $4.856 billion last year.

ManpowerGroup earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $60.1 Mln. vs. $65.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.520 Bln vs. $4.856 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.