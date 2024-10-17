ManpowerGroup Announces Retreat In Q3 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - ManpowerGroup (MAN) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $22.80 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $30.30 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $4.530 billion from $4.676 billion last year.

ManpowerGroup earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $22.80 Mln. vs. $30.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.530 Bln vs. $4.676 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 - $1.08

