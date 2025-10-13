Manpower (MAN) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup (MAN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 36.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.6 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Manpower metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues from Services- Americas' to come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from Services- APME' will reach $518.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe' should come in at $2.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from Services- Northern Europe' of $826.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe' stands at $540.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France' will likely reach $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from Services- Americas- United States' will reach $702.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas' should arrive at $369.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy' will reach $455.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas' at $36.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Unit Profit- APME' to reach $24.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Unit Profit- Northern Europe' reaching -$5.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.70 million.

Over the past month, Manpower shares have recorded returns of -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

