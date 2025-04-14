Manpower (MAN) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that ManpowerGroup (MAN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 44.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.95 billion, declining 10.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Manpower metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from Services- Americas' will reach $997.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from Services- APME' reaching $443.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe' will likely reach $1.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Northern Europe' should arrive at $713.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe' stands at $422.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues from Services- Americas- United States' to come in at $656.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas' at $339.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy' to reach $378.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas' will reach $29.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Unit Profit- APME' of $18.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.90 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Unit Profit- Southern Europe' should come in at $62.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.90 million.



Manpower shares have witnessed a change of -15.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

