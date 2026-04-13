Manpower (MAN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that ManpowerGroup (MAN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.34 billion, increasing 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Manpower metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from Services- Americas' at $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from Services- APME' reaching $495.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe' will likely reach $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from Services- Northern Europe' to reach $770.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe' stands at $575.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France' should arrive at $998.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from Services- Americas- United States' will reach $672.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas' should come in at $386.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy' will reach $479.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas' of $28.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.50 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Unit Profit- APME' to come in at $23.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Unit Profit- Southern Europe' will reach $65.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.20 million.

Over the past month, shares of Manpower have returned +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, MAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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