Manolete Partners (LSE:MANO) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 255.00

The average one-year price target for Manolete Partners (LSE:MANO) has been revised to 255.00 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of 214.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from the latest reported closing price of 232.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manolete Partners. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANO is 0.43%, a decrease of 14.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 172K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

