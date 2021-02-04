MannKind Stock Is up 60% in One Month; Is There Room for More Upside?

Heading into 2020’s final stretch, MannKind (MNKD) shares built up steam which cemented the diabetes specialist’s turnaround after a multi-year slump. The stock has carried the momentum into 2021, with shares up ~60% since the turn of the year.

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett has been tracking the company’s progress and has been a vocal supporter.

The company has a partnership with United Therapeutics, which the analyst says could be “transformative.”

The two companies are collaborating on Tyvaso DPI (formerly TreT), a next-gen take on the already rubber-stamped inhaled pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapeutic Tyvaso (treprostinil). UT is the company actually testing Tyvaso DPI, but it uses MannKind's Technosphere dry powder formulation technology, and utilizes its handy Dreamboat inhalation device.

UT recently announced positive topline results from the BREEZE switching trial, evaluating PAH patients making the move from Tyvaso to TreT/Tyvaso DP. The study met its primary objective, which showed the switch was safe and well-tolerated.

From the sales of TreT/Tyvaso DPI, MannKind will be eligible to receive low-double digit royalties. Hazlett estimates these could be over $1 billion “at peak.” The company will also manufacture TreT, which should “help with overall margins.”

UT plans to file an NDA (New Drug Application) with the FDA shortly, which will include indications for both PAH, as well as PHILD (pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease), a “larger, greenfield opportunity.” Hazlett anticipates a launch later this year or early 2022.

There’s another possible catalyst on the horizon. UT also has an April PDUFA date for the expansion of Tyvaso’s label to include the treatment of PH-ILD. Hazlett says approval has “the potential to materially expand Tyvaso and Tyvaso DPI from its current ~$400mm annual revenue, as it represents a completely new, larger patient population for which there are currently no approved therapeutics.”

All in all, the 5-star analyst reiterated a Buy rating on MNKD shares, along with a $4 price target. Hazlett may be a fan, but the recent surge has taken the share price beyond his target. From current levels, shares are anticipated to drop by 21%. (To watch Hazlett’s track record, click here)

Other analysts face a similar problem. With 2 additional Buys, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the $3.17 average price target suggests the stock will be changing hands for a 41% discount, a year from now. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See MNKD stock analysis on TipRanks)

