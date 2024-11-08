MannKind price target raised to $7 from $5 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on MannKind (MNKD) to $7 from $5 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported another strong quarter with total revenues up 37%, continued pull-through of Tyvaso DPI royalty and collaboration revenues, and appreciable Afrezza performance, supporting the topline, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

