MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) pulls back 7.0% this week, but still delivers shareholders impressive 45% CAGR over 3 years

While MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 204% in that time. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Although MannKind has shed US$78m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

MannKind wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years MannKind has grown its revenue at 29% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 45% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say MannKind is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:MNKD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MannKind has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 24% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MannKind better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for MannKind (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

