Is MannKind (MNKD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. MannKind (MNKD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

MannKind is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1021 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MannKind is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNKD's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MNKD has moved about 42.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 6.6%. This shows that MannKind is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.9%.

Over the past three months, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, MannKind belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 499 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.6% this year, meaning that MNKD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MannKind and Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.