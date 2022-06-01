MannKind (MNKD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MannKind Corp (Symbol: MNKD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.08, changing hands as low as $4.04 per share. MannKind Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNKD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNKD's low point in its 52 week range is $2.49 per share, with $5.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.06.

