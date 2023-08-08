MannKind (MNKD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD)

Q2 2023 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to MannKind Corporation 2023 second quarter financial resultsearnings call As a reminder, this call is being recorded on August 7th, 2023, and will be available for playback on MannKind Corporation website shortly after the conclusion of this call until August 21st, 2023. This call will contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these stated expectations.

For further information on the company's risk factors, please see their 10-Q report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon, the earnings release, and the slides prepared for this presentation. Joining us today from MannKind are chief executive officer, Michael Castagna; and chief financial officer, Steve Binder. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Castagna.

Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, and thank you, everyone. Happy afternoon. It was a year ago in Q2 when we were notified that United Therapeutics got FDA approval for Tyvaso DPI. At that time, we said that would put us on the path of profitability.

And as we kick off a year later, we are proud to say that we've achieved our first operating income, making us a long-term sustainable company, which helps us live our mission: to ultimately give people control of their health and the freedom to live life. Today, we probably have between 15,000 to 20,000 people taking one of our diabetes products, and there are thousands of people benefiting from Tyvaso DPI. We're really proud of all the hard work, and we're really excited to share this quarter's earnings with you. Let me first start off by a couple of highlights here in Q2.

10 stocks we like better than MannKind

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MannKind wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Our orphan lung disease business is off and running. United Therapeutics is doing an amazing job with strong patient demand and received royalty revenue of $19 million or 63% growth just over the first quarter. We also took a step to improve manufacturing capacity through efficiencies in yield, increasing that by about 250%. Additionally, our orphan lung pipeline is starting to come into the purview.

We expect to have two INDs filed and going into Phase 1 and Phase 3 in the next 12 months in MNKD-101. As we just notified you previously, there was a fire, unfortunately. We are now moving GMP manufacturing to Danbury, Connecticut, and fortunately, we have facilities there where we can move the equipment into. Our chronic toxicity is now complete, and we'll have a full study readout on that here in Q3.

On MNKD-201, we did receive FDA feedback on our inhaled nintedanib program. For those of you following the IPF market, that is the generic for Ofev, which is marketed by a company named Boehringer Ingelheim. We are planning to progress that to IND filing shortly and kick off a Phase 1 study next year. We're super excited to get that into humans.

On the endocrine area, we have now Afrezza and V-Go both synergizing our success. Starting in July, we have now moved everything to one sales force, one management team, one focus to help people with mealtime control in type 1 and type 2 diabetes. As you look at Q2, Afrezza TRx grew 16% versus last year, mainly driven by the Medicare access that was created under law in January of 2023, and I'll share more with you on that shortly. Additionally, INHALE-1 is continuing to roll nicely.

We had our best enrollment in the month of June ever. And INHALE-3 just kicked off, and that's already enrolling patients. And that's the first study we're doing to show you the conversion factor for pump switching. We have no data on that in our package insert.

And it's a question we get, which is, can you switch from Afrezza to a non-pump? And that is the study that will drive that, which is built upon the pilot study we did last year. And now, it's been over a year that we've closed the V-Go deal, and that is achieving our first-year forecast in net revenue. We gave a guidance of 18 million to 22 million, and we are coming in exactly on the high end of that forecast from a year ago. Overall, what does this mean for shareholders? Our operating GAAP income was $2 million, driven by the strong growth in DPI year over year, and our non-GAAP operating income is $8 million when adjusted for certain noncash items that will be described later.

Tyvaso DPI saw strong demand, and we were able to supply that demand with our increased manufacturing. There was an IP update from United Therapeutics in their recent quarterly earnings where we heard the patent for ILD should be issued and give allowance through 2042. We have revenue expectations and continued strong patient demand. We wanted to give clarity for our shareholders that for every 10,000 paying patients, we expect annual revenue to MannKind between $250 million to $300 million.

Additionally, we are on track to complete our high-volume capacity expansion between now and the end of next year. We have bulk spray drying scale up happening with two new spray dryers being installed as we speak, and we have a fill-finish line coming in here in August and hopefully will be online between now and early next year. As we look at the Tyvaso quarterly revenue from Q2 of last year all the way through Q2 of this year, you can see growth consistently quarter over quarter, and this is continuing to put us on the path of profitability. We're very proud of the launch.

We think it's doing amazing. We hear great patient stories, and we see nothing really slowing us down as we keep going. And I just want to say thank you to our partner, United Therapeutics, for helping so many patients on our technology. Now, I want to bridge over to our diabetes business.

This is one of the things that we control every week and every year. We're trying to do a better job this year in improving patient access and keeping patients on therapy on Afrezza as we also turn around V-Go into a growth driver for the company. As we think about Afrezza, a couple of highlights. For those of you who don't know, Medicare passed a law that all insulin will be $35 starting in January of this year.

And you can see Afrezza was under-penetrated in this market because it was never put on -- it was always on a non-preferred formulary, which forced patients to have a huge cost differential. We could not do anything to close that gap. When it was covered by $35, you can see we quickly got back to what you see as a standard-of-care rapid-acting insulin. About 28% of all prescriptions are for Medicare Part D recipients, and Afrezza now in Q2 has now gotten that back up to where the market is for rapid-acting.

Really proud of the teamwork here, and hopefully, we continue to grow and help more people living with diabetes in the Part D space. Additionally, in order to make our access methods simple, we lowered our -- we adjusted our commercial copay to be $35 to be consistent with Medicare. And you can see our TRx and NRx growth on the next slide here has grown consistently, and we really have had an inflection if you look from last year to this year, Q1 and Q2. Hopefully, we continue this as we go into the second half and we continue to see really good momentum year over year, quarter over quarter.

And we'll kind of keep watching this on a weekly basis. I wanted to share also -- and I think it's important. I get a lot of questions, why can't we grow Afrezza faster? I think we have a lot of things to fix over a long period of time. Most of that is behind us, and a lot of the fruition of that work will come out next year.

In the meantime, we continue to push forward while we don't have any new data to share, and you can see how patients feel about our product. When you look at the right side of this picture, innovative, adventurous, smart, complex, exciting, bold. We are pushing the envelope in mealtime control. This is a completely different drug.

It takes a completely different approach on how you manage your sugars day to day. And when you look at patient satisfaction, we ranked the highest of all mealtime insulin secreted out there by patients. This is an independent analysis by dQ&A, and so we'll continue to watch as we go forward. Now, I want to bridge over to V-Go.

We achieved the high end of our forecast, as I just mentioned. And what was nice to see here is when you look at our TRx trajectory, we started telling you last quarter it was flattening out on NRxs, and TRxs should follow. And I'm really proud to show you, now in Q1 going to Q2, we have slowed the decline, and now we're back on a growth trajectory, which we expect to continue for the foreseeable future. So, we had 4% growth in TRxs in Q2 over Q1, and this should continue, that we feel like we've hit bottom, but the white space has continued to decline, while the rep targeting efforts on call on doctors continues to go up.

So, we feel like we've hit that inflection and hopefully continue to see V-Go do well and help more patients as we go forward. This is another slide just showing you NRx and TRx year over year. Obviously, NRxs are leading indicator what's going to happen in the future. And you could see from Q2 of last year, negative 8% on NRxs up to a plus 4% of the 12% difference year over year, and that's contributing to the positive TRx growth that we're seeing.

On the scientific front, our medical teams are working really hard to start to articulate the benefits of this product with the new dosing arrangements that we've been studying. As we look here, we want to expand the eligible population for Afrezza as we go forward. In particular, when you think about diabetes and the transformation of the insulin pump market or the CGM market, it always started with kids. Doctors and parents are very progressive.

This is a life-threatening disease. Hypoglycemia is a life-threatening condition. And we believe we'll be able to demonstrate in this trial, hopefully, positive benefits when it comes to the safety of hypoglycemia, as well as the efficacy. This is a non-inferiority trial, but we do know from a lot of our analysis that hypoglycemia is lower with the present.

Now, we'll have to see how the data pans out. This is more than halfway enrolled at this point, and we will have some insight here in Q4 of this year with a primary endpoint wrapping up mid-next year. Cipla Phase 2, I got a lot of questions on when the data was coming out. We did receive the data.

The data analysis is being finalized. We don't expect the data to become public until sometime in 2024 once Cipla's done finalizing their plans here for India. On INHALE-3, we call this our type 1 aka pump sparing study because this was the first study we're doing head to head, showing you how to rotate off an insulin pump or how to rotate off injectable insulin to really just Afrezza, Tresiba, Dexcom. And that's where the three comes from.We only think you need three things to manage your diabetes.

It's really these three secret ingredients, hopefully, give you really tight control and give you the ability to live your life. They'll be quality medicines running this trial, as well as improved dosing regimens from our previous trials, and this is a four-month primary endpoint with additional three months of follow-up. So, everyone in this trial will switch to Afrezza by the end of the seven months. Now, I'm going to turn it over to Steve to talk about our financials.

Thank you. Steve?

Steve Binder -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon. I'm pleased to review select second quarter 2023 financial results. Please supplement this call by reading the condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A contained in our 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC this afternoon. Our total revenues grew 157% versus second quarter 2022 and 189% for the six months ended June 30th versus the same period in 2022, which highlights the revenue growth associated with Tyvaso DPI and, to a lesser extent, our endocrine business, which included the results of the V-Go product acquisition from May 31st, 2022.

Revenues from our collaboration with United Therapeutics totaled $30 million in the second quarter of 2023, which is made up of royalties of $19 million and collaboration and services revenue of $11 million. Royalties earned on the net sales of Tyvaso DPI of $19 million was the result of strong patient demand from innovative product and our low-double digit royalty rate. We recorded $11 million of collaboration and services revenue in the second quarter, which was almost double the prior year. This amount is primarily related to revenue associated with manufacturing Tyvaso DPI, which we started to manufacture commercially for UT in the second quarter of 2022.

Total revenues from our collaboration with UT were $53 million for the first half of 2023, again, representing strong patient demand for Tyvaso DPI as compared to $8 million for the first six months of 2022. The 2022 six-month period includes the start of commercial manufacturing of Tyvaso DPI by MannKind midway through the second quarter and the commercial launch of the product by UT toward the end of the second quarter. Moving down the table to our endocrine business, total endocrine revenues were $18 million, which is made up of Afrezza net revenue of $14 million and V-Go net revenue of $5 million. Afrezza net revenue of $14 million compares to $11 million in 2022, a growth rate of 27%, which is very consistent with our first-quarter growth rate.

The growth was mainly driven by higher patient demand with underlying paid TRx growth of 16% year over year, increased channel inventory to support higher demand, and price. For the June year-to-date period, total endocrine revenues were $36 million. Net revenue from V-Go was $5 million for the second quarter of 2023. We purchased V-Go on May 31st of 2022, so the increase over 2022 is mainly from a one-month versus three-month comparative.

For the 12-month period post acquisition,V-Go had net revenue of $22 million, which was at the top end of our forecasted range. The next slide shows our revenue growth by source on a quarter-by-quarter basis from the first quarter of 2022 through the second quarter of 2023. We'd like to show this graph because it really highlights how dramatically our business has changed in the last two years. We started 2022 recognizing revenues primarily from Afrezza, and now we have two revenue streams from Tyvaso DPI plus two endocrine products delivering commercial revenue.

In the second quarter of 2023, we grew total revenue by 20% from the first quarter, fueled by the growth of Tyvaso DPI royalties. Below the graph, I plotted the loss per share for each quarter, and you can see the impact from the increasing revenues, in particular, from Tyvaso DPI royalties which don't have any associated expenses. We recorded a loss per share of only $0.02 in the second quarter, representing an 82% decrease from the second quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, we had our first quarter of GAAP income from operations since I joined the company six years ago in the amount of $2 million.

There's been a longtime coming, but the growth in revenues associated with the UT collaboration has had a significant impact on turning this positive. Starting with this quarter, we will communicate a GAAP-to-non-GAAP reconciliation so that investors can clearly see the impact of certain noncash items on our P&L. Looking at the table, we had positive GAAP income from operations of $2 million in the second quarter of '23 as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $21 million in the prior year. When adjusting for the noncash items of stock compensation of $6 million and the loss on foreign currency of less than $1 million, we had positive non-GAAP income from operations of $8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

When looking at EPS, we recorded a GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share, which, when adjusted for noncash items of stock compensation, loss on foreign currency, and a gain on available-for-sale securities, we had non-GAAP EPS of zero for each share. The primary difference between our income from operations and net income included in EPS is interest income and interest expense. We plan to continue to show a reconciliation like this each quarter to enable more transparency into the impact of our operations on cash. We continue to tightly manage our cash outflows while benefiting from the increasing revenues associated with Tyvaso DPI and our endocrine business as we move the company toward profitability and being cash flow-positive.

We continue to believe that our current level of cash, cash equivalents, and investments plus the anticipated operating cash inflows and outflows will allow us to adequately invest in and grow our business without a need for any follow-on stock offerings. Thank you, and now I'll turn it back over to Mike.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Steve. First, I want to talk about a new addition to our leadership team. We hired Dr. Burkhard Blank, who is our executive vice president, head of R&D, and chief medical officer.

We've had the pleasure of working together over the last two months as he's done a deep dive on all of our assets. He's visited our facility where we had the fire, and he's really helped build the team and helped us think about the future structure of how we move these assets forward. And I get the question of what's going to be the next leg up for MannKind over the next few years. It really is the R&D coming into fruition, which we thought it was now time to bring in someone like Dr.

Burkhard to help us put the governance structure in place and manage these assets as we have four or five great assets coming down the road. He has more than 25 years of global development experience at several companies, starting his career at Boehringer Ingelheim, going to Acorda, and ending at a company recently in France. He's experienced in multiple disease areas, eight early preclinical and successful NDA submissions, and you've got small molecules, drug device combo, as well as inhaled therapeutics. It's very difficult to find somebody with such breadth and depth of experience, and we're very fortunate to have someone like Dr.

Blank join us and help us lead our efforts here over the next several years. As you can see, the next slide, the pipeline we'll be working on, we have all the work with Afrezza pediatrics and the filing that will come with that. We have the international work coming to get us back into Brazil and India. We have V-Go as we continue to evaluate that for other opportunities and grow it here in the U.S.

And then the pipeline itself with MNKD-101 being clofazimine, and 201, nintedanib, are both going into IND Phase 1 and Phase 3. And then you have DNA alfa, which we're continuing to work to get that into patients as quickly as possible. And another asset, TGF-beta, which continues to work through its animal models until we get it into a preclinical formulation ready for testing. So, he's got a lot of work in front of them.

We've been moving these along, and that's the question I always get is why isn't Afrezza growing faster. And I don't think what people appreciate is it takes a lot of money and time and people to run four development programs. And that's the choices we've made, fund pediatrics and fund 101, 201, 301, and 501 in order to ensure we have one launch per year starting in roughly 2025, either a new indication or a new product launch. We continue to be focused on that effort, and we believe this is going to be really critical to our future success.

The next slide shows you some of the milestones associated with these pipeline investments that we're making. These should ultimately give us new product revenue or expanded product revenue with existing products. As you look at the endocrine business, INHALE-3 kicked off here. We expect to have that data in the first half of next year.

The India trial readout, it'll be finalized here in the second half and discuss the next steps at that point. And the INHALE-1 pediatric trial readout should happen late in the first half of next year as the primary endpoint is six months. We've added a new milestone here in the second half of '23 for INHALE-1, where we'll have an interim analysis telling us either the trial is properly sized, it needs more patients, it'll take a little longer, or it's a futile exercise to keep going. Obviously, we believe the primary endpoint is sufficiently -- statistically will be sufficient, but until we get to that interim analysis in October, which will be late October, so we'll have that information by the next quarterlyearnings call that'll be important to share with shareholders that we think that will be on track for the trial to have a readout there in the first half of '24.

On the orphan lung, things that we're in control of, it's the 201 pre-IND. It's now the filing of that IND. It's the IND submission for clofazimine. One of the things we're evaluating based on the FDA thoughts post the fire which is can we use our -- some of the data that was generated in Germany in order to bridge for the U.S.

to keep the IND on track and ultimately get this trial off the ground in early '24. And then finally, you also have United Therapeutics working on the Teton studies. And we know that's critical for continued expansion there for Tyvaso. As we look at the key value drivers, these are real, and they're significant.

The pipeline, as we think about 101 going forward, every 1,000 patients that we capture in that disease will roughly bring in $100 million in revenue at the time of launch. For 201, this is a multibillion-dollar opportunity littered with failure. We've taken the market leader, have made it into an inhaled version, hopefully, minimizing the systemic toxicities and being able to enable patients to have a well-controlled therapeutic dose and IPF for 201. As it comes to DPI, you can see the strong start there.

At the end of the day, there are multiple ways that you can see this growing to over 10,000 patients, and we wanted to give you clarity on this, how we think about that from a shareholder of MannKind. Obviously, we're not in control of the launch, but we feel very good about United Therapeutics' investments and opportunities to continue to help as many patients as possible suffering from PH-ILD, as well as IPF, hopefully, in the future. The pediatrics is the thing we hotly anticipate next year, and every 10% in kids fundamentally change the long-term trajectory for Afrezza and let that compound for the next 20 years. But right now, I want you to understand, for every 10% share in kids is roughly $150 million in revenue.

We're investing in the INHALE-3 study because we believe if we get great data on INHALE-1, that's versus rapid-acting insulin, the next question we're getting is, what happens if you switch off an insulin pump? How does the data look? And we hope to show you that we're as good or better, depending on the data, but hopefully, not worse. And our pilot study would show that we were as good as using an insulin pump versus not. And the reason that's important is we expect the once-weekly basal to be on the market in the not-too-distant future. So, we literally could give people living with diabetes down to 52 injections a year plus inhaling their mealtime insulin plus the CGM.

That's game changing for patients and providers. V-Go, we are focused on stabilization. As you can see, growth is now in front of us, and we want to continue to make that a more profitable product as we go forward into '24 and beyond. And I'll turn it over to answer questions.

Thank you.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] One moment for our first question. Our first question comes from the line of Steven Lichtman of Oppenheimer and Company. Please begin.

Steven Lichtman -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Mike, you mentioned the real benefit that you've seen in insulin reimbursement this year in Medicare. How are you guys balancing wanting to drive profitability in the business versus investing in getting the word out now? Because it does seem like this is a big change for the Afrezza business, as you showed into the second quarter here.

So, talk a little bit about how you're getting that word out versus I know you want to start driving some leverage in the business as well.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Steve, thank you for the question. I think first, as you know, we've tried different reimbursement support programs over the years, and they haven't always resulted in a trend break. I think this year, we saw that the Medicare patients, A, the approval ratings are very high.

They're in the 90%-plus range, and so that makes us feel confident that we can continue to help more patients. And now that we can see the market share in two quarters get up to where, you know, injectable insulin is as a percent of their business, that gives us some confidence to push even harder in this segment. In terms of profitability, we have submitted rebates for Medicare Part D over the years, and they've mostly been rejected because of the rebate game of the competition in the PBMs. And so, there wasn't a lot we could do.

Maybe going into next year, that could change, meaning most of our patients, the doctors need to do a prior auth, and we're seeing very high approval rates. So, maybe as we go into 2024, we'll start to see either PAs be removed completely in Medicare Part D or continue the success that we're seeing this year, and we can help even more patients next year beyond what we're doing. But it's nice to see, in six months, we can get back to market share of injectable insulin because we've always felt that patients were not getting the product properly because of the differences in that Medicare Part D reimbursement co-pays to a patient. And we work pretty closely with CMS to explain this, and they understood it, and fortunately, they helped patients.

And so, I think that's really what you can see is that cost is hurting people at the end of the day, and we did everything we could. But there's only so much you can do on Part D.

Steven Lichtman -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Got it. Great. And then I guess as we think about the back half, Steve, based on your visibility, how should we think about DPI royalties sequentially here in the third and fourth quarter, 2Q coming in a lot higher than we expected? And so, is this a good level, or based on your visibility, can you give us directions directionally into the third and fourth quarter? And then also, on gross margin, first half, strong on Afrezza and V-Go. I think around 70%.

Is that pretty good level for the back half?

Steve Binder -- Chief Financial Officer

Steve, as you know, we don't provide forward-looking guidance or forecasts. So, if you listened to UT's call, they're very bullish on patient demand for Tyvaso DPI, as you can see through our royalties and the manufacturing of the product. So, without providing any guidance for the second half of the year, we just believe that will continue to be strong patient demand, and we'll report those revenues in the third and fourth quarter as they come in. As for the margin, 72% is right for a combined Afrezza and V-Go.

Afrezza's got a better margin than V-Go does. We don't provide those separately anymore, just combined. That is a pretty good margin for there. There's variability quarter to quarter with the amount of manufacturing we do on Afrezza that impacts the Afrezza margin from quarter to quarter.

But we feel that it's in the right ballpark for the margins for our commercial products at this point.

Steven Lichtman -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

OK, great. Thanks, Steve. Thanks, Mike.

Steve Binder -- Chief Financial Officer

You're welcome.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Steve.

Operator

Thank you. One moment, please. Our next question comes from the line of Olivia Brayer of Cantor. Your line is open.

Olivia Brayer -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon. Thank you for the question. Can you guys talk about the decision to take an interim look at INHALE-1 and whether that was built into the trial design initially? And then just what's the clinical bar for success in order for that study to continue as planned? And then I got a follow-up question on DPI.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. This interim look was always planned in the original statistical plan analysis. So, that's not changed. The only thing we didn't know is when we would hit 50% enrollment in the trial.

That was the driver of that. And so, now that we know that we hit that milestone, it was a matter of when they could crunch the data and meet together as the DSMB. MannKind will not know the data. Unfortunately, it's confidential to the DCMB, but at least we'll know at that point if the trial is futile and if we'll keep going and we'll do more patients.

And we obviously covered it, so hopefully, we hit the endpoints we need to hit and wrap up six months after that. The primary endpoint and the secondary endpoint will be the second cohort and the control arm switching over to Afrezza for additional six months. So, we expect the primary endpoint of that trial will be wrapped up hopefully six months after that early November date, and we'll go from there.

Olivia Brayer -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

OK. Got it. And then second question is it looks like you guys increased DPI revenue assumptions for every 10,000 patients to 250 million to 300 million. Can you give any color on what's driving that increase?

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think as we continue to fine-tune Tyvaso each quarter, we get a little bit more clarity on what does it look like in terms of pricing, packaging, dose, all those things going to account. I really -- we don't break out the details of the forecast, but we wanted to give people some guidance because I think the one thing -- as you hear about different indications and the different factories being built with our expansion in UT's plant, we wanted you to at least have a range of number there. And some of that changes over time because of discounts or manufacturing revenue assumptions.

So, that's why we gave a range as opposed to anything else with the number of patients.

Olivia Brayer -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

OK, Got it. That's helpful. Thanks, Michael. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. One moment, please. Our next question comes from the line of Gregory Renza of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Unknown speaker

Hi, Mike and team. It's Anish on for Greg. Congrats on the quarter, and thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple for me on 201, maybe just for some color on differentiation.

Other than drug delivery of nintedanib, how would you describe 201's ability to differentiate against a drug like pirfenidone in patients with IPF? And how would you characterize the received FDA feedback, and how are you incorporating it into the development path going forward? I appreciate the time, and thanks again.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, great question. I think the good news is there's been some data out there on inhaled pirfenidone, and that tells you delivering an inhaled route via these products could work. I think our particular product and our focus has been on nintedanib. We originally had both in development.

We actually picked this one to go forward versus trying to develop both. And the reason is we believe the limiting side effect of Ofev is around the GI side effects and the dosing. And by putting in the inhaled route, it's got very low bioavailability via the oral route, and that allows us some flexibility here in our design and our thinking around inhaled. We believe we should be able to minimize some of the side effects that patients see.

Obviously, we have to get this in human trials, but that's going into our thesis. And the FDA feedback gave us some flexibility to think about healthy volunteers versus IPF patients and how we think about a Phase 1 to Phase 3 design. So, that work will be finalized. I was waiting for Burkhard to start before I really put my fingerprint down on which way we should go, and that'll be aligned, and that'll go into IND filing here very shortly.

So, we feel pretty good about the product profile, the lung delivered dose, and the ability to differentiate, hopefully, on the tolerability side. As you may or may not realize, we believe 30% to 40% of people drop out of Ofev because they just cannot tolerate the product. And that's a pretty significant population that's not getting help. And so, again, the product may or may not go generic by the time we get to market, but the fact that people cannot tolerate and get the efficacy when they've got a 80% probability dying in five years is a significant unmet need.

And so, we feel pretty good about the FDA feedback. There's always things to work through but nothing that was a showstopper for us.

Unknown speaker

Great. Thanks so much. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. One moment, please. Our next question comes from the line of Thomas Smith of Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Thomas Smith -- Leerink Partners -- AnalystAnalyst

Hey, guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions, and let me add my congrats on the solid results. Just on the endocrine business unit performance, I think you're now guiding to profitability in 2024. I think previously, you talked about your expectations being to get to breakeven by the end of this year. Just wanted to check in and get your updated thoughts.

Has anything changed in terms of timing or outlook for the rest of the year? And then maybe the follow-up, if you could just give us an update on how you're thinking about investment here in the pipeline and platform broadly. How should we think about the R&D spend over the next couple of years as you guys think about bringing clofazimine and inhaled nintedanib and some of these other pipeline programs forward, balancing that versus desire to maintain profitability? Thanks.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Great questions. I think on the breakeven in Q4, that's still our intent to get there. You know, will we be exactly there, plus or minus a couple hundred grand, you know, the year will wrap up, but I think we're still on track.

I don't think Steve has anything to add, but I'm looking at him.

Steve Binder -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We're on track but could be off by a little bit.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. It shouldn't be any major thing in the grand scheme. So, that should be profitable as we look into '24 overall. The R&D spend, I'd answer that in two ways.

One, we don't intend to launch these products ourselves outside the U.S. So, we will be seeking partnerships for the rest of world, and we think about product like NTM with clofazimine. The Asia Pacific area is a large market that we would hopefully find one partner to launch and take over some of the costs associated with the development there. Within the U.S., you know, there's a couple of things wrapping up next year.

So, the first will be INHALE-1 and the second will be INHALE-3. So, those two trials do cost us quite a bit of money each year, and we would expect some of those costs as they wind down to shift toward clofazimine. So, we haven't given quite exact guidance yet because some of this is the timing in the upstart of the patients on the clofazimine trial, which, you know, as you look at the timeline, a large majority of those expenses will hit in '25 as opposed to '24. There will be some expenses, for example, some of the manufacturing expense, but that'll hit cash flow versus -- I think Steve can comment on the amortization in a quarterly basis.

Steve Binder -- Chief Financial Officer

It's going to be a mix of things that are put on the balance sheet and amortized over the clinical trial period and others that are expensed as incurred. So, yeah.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

And then I think the Phase 1 studies aren't that expensive in the grand scheme of things. So, I don't -- even if we got clofazimine in Phase 3 and nintedanib going into Phase 1, I don't think that's an unbearable expense, and we should be OK as we look at 2024 to 2025 time frame. Keep in mind, Afrezza should continue to grow. V-Go looks like it's starting to grow, and Tyvaso should continue to do well.

So, I think as a company, we want to make sure we're not in a position that -- we started in six years ago, and that's our No. 1 focus. But we think when we look at orphan lung, this is a big growth area for the company in future revenue that we want to make sure we're able to capitalize on for our shareholders and patients.

Thomas Smith -- Leerink Partners -- AnalystAnalyst

Got it. That makes sense. Thanks for taking the questions, guys.

Operator

Thank you. One moment, please. Our next question comes from the line of Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright.

Your line is open.

Oren Livnat -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks. A couple questions. First, on Tyvaso DPI, I know you're not giving guidance, and it's about the user's product to talk about, but you did point to their call where they certainly are quite bullish, but they did call out 30 million in stocking this quarter and sort of linked it to your advancements and improvements and capacity and yield for the product.

And so, I guess can you just help us understand, where are you at now and going forward in terms of supplying that, you know, whether it's hand to mouth or if you actually now are well ahead of demand? And do you expect, I guess, to keep having to fulfill orders, that we should keep seeing that grow if demand is growing going forward versus, you know, we've really filled the channel up a lot now, and we could take a breather? And I have follow-ups.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

I think. Oren, if you were to take away the 30 million in revenue, you can see with the royalty range, you can see it's growing quarter over quarter. I don't think Tyvaso is anywhere near capped out in terms of -- if you listen around new starts and continue conversion and, you know, ILD not fully penetrated, obviously. So, you know, as each quarter goes on, that'll chew up more inventory, more days on hand.

And ultimately, we've got to keep stocking and keep building that inventory. So, we're not giving exact guidance on how much we have on hand, but I would say we don't think it's flat, and therefore, we expect continued growth as we look out.

Oren Livnat -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

Yeah. And I don't -- don't misunderstand me. I think it's pretty clear, demand has grown as well. I guess I'm just trying to understand, were you just basically catching up to where inventory sort of needed to be in general to keep supplying the market as expected? Or have you -- is it such that you expect it -- or do you tend to be positive as they now work through that inventory on the wholesaler side?

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, we're not privy to their contractual obligations with the pharmacies and days on hand. I know they wanted more than we could give to each pharmacy at the time as we closed Q1. So, I think we made some changes here in Q2 to enhance that, and I think as we closed out the quarter, you can see we did a good job with the increased demand.

And so, again, I don't want to comment for UT in terms of what inventory will project to be in Q3 or not. I think our job is to make as much earnings as we can, and we're doing that.

Oren Livnat -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

OK. And I'll move on to the pipeline on 201. I just want to clarify your earlier comments. You mentioned some of the FDA feedback relates to clinical work either in healthy or IPF patients.

And I'm just trying to understand, are we talking about theoretically -- is this just a discussion for Phase 1, whether that needs to be in healthy versus patients? Or in theory, are we actually talking about deeper into the development time frame given what we already know about these molecules? Is it possible -- I'm just speculating. Is it possible that you could do, I guess, a streamlined or abbreviated full registration quality development program potentially that would just be, I guess, PK- or bioavailability-based and not necessarily even have to do a full clinical trial in patients?

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

I would say I wish in the second part of the question. I think if you look at the FDA, typically, as you're changing route of administration, they'll always require a clinical trial. And so, that would be our expectation in treatment in disease patients. How we design that trial and the endpoints of that trial, I think, are still things we won't go public with.

But the fact that the Phase 1, we were going back and forth in terms of do we do healthy or do we do some in IPF, it does appear we have flexibility to make that call on our side. And I guess with Burkhard here now, we'll talk about the pros and cons. Obviously, if you do healthy, it could go a lot faster than if you do people with IPF. They just take -- it's harder to find and get them in the trial.

And it just takes a little bit longer. And they don't want to spend days in a clinical research site. So, that's always something we're trying to manage around what insights are we trying to get and what are we trying to prove and what's the right thing to do. But no, we would fully expect the Phase 3 trial to at least be in patients who have IPF.

Oren Livnat -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

OK. And just lastly, I guess building on Steve's question upfront where he talked about sort of the trade-offs between contracting versus profitability. In general, where are you guys at in terms of contracting? I mean, clearly, you have a higher-margin product, a higher-priced product, you know, with small market share. And I'm just wondering, given the high positive feedback you get, you know, relative to all these other therapies, what opportunities have you explored in terms of being able to -- I mean, of course, you're never going to match injectables on price.

But is there a possibility that you could get substantially better coverage and get a real step function and access next year or maybe 2025, depending on the bidding cycle, such that you're willing to give up some economics for chunk of volume?

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Oh, sorry, I think that was a question for Steve, but it's Steve Lichtman's question. So, I think you're spot on in terms of -- we always weigh giving discounts for faster growth versus being profitable. And I think based on all the programs we've done historically, we've not seen that, you know, relieving some of the administrative burden has actually caused any faster growth for Afrezza. I think it's really about conviction that efficacy- and safety-wise, you're as good as an insulin pump, or you can safely switch from MDI and get equal or better outcomes.

So, that's the data sets we'll come out with next year. If the rebates are going the way as I suspect they are with all the pricing scrutiny around injectable insulin and the contract which really did prevent us from gaining open access to Afrezza in a preferred way. If what I suspect happens in '24, there could be an opportunity to move up our discount range a little bit, and that would hopefully result in greater volume. The way contracts are structured in general in the payer space is they could choose to put the product on formulary and collect a little bit higher rebates.

They just have not made that choice over the years. And so, not every PBMs has that contract, but a couple do. And so, we're not made aware right now that that's going to change for next year. But I do plan to go out and meet with some of the big players to talk about this because we see the Medicare Part D success, and we'd like to continue to help patients gain access to our product.

But we're not looking to -- part of the value proposition with Afrezza is you don't need to pay hundreds of dollars a month in insulin pump supplies. You don't need to pay for the pump. You don't need to pay for the maintenance and everything else. But you still need to pay for the insulin even when you get a pump.

So, the whole economic value prop, whether it's an Omnipod or Medtronic or Tandem pump, plus the cost of insulin plus better efficacy is really what we focus on with payers, and that's some of the work that data sets will read out next year. So, to your point, maybe we get some plans next year, but hopefully, real push for '25 as we think we really have a differentiated product, and the results, hopefully, will bear that out in the clinical trials. But I wouldn't expect [Inaudible].

Oren Livnat -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

So, if I'm hearing you right, that data is going to give us something really new to talk to the payers about next year for the 2025 cycle.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

I think that's going to be important, you know, to some payers to say, with the price changes, they move us up, they might, but I would expect better discussions as we get new data readouts.

Oren Livnat -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Oren.

Operator

Thank you. One moment, please. Our next question comes from the line of Anthony Petrone of Mizuho. Your line is open.

Anthony Petrone -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Well, thanks, and congrats on a good quarter here. A couple on Tyvaso, and then I'll follow up with a couple on diabetes. Just on the renewed outlook there for 10,000 patients, 250 million to 300 million, Mike, I'm assuming, again, that doesn't include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The new -- the IPF label expansion, are there any early kind of views as to what IPF could add to that 250 million to 300 million? And then for Steve on that question as well, just from a manufacturing capacity standpoint, can the Danbury facility at the current capacity handle that label expansion, or will you need to have a little bit of an acceleration in growth capex if that label is secured? And then I'll have a couple follow-ups.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

I think the way you going to look at that statistic is regardless of where the 10,000 patients come from, being IPF, ILD, PH, obviously, they don't have the approval for IPF right now. But if that was to drive incremental volume in a new market for them, that's roughly the revenue we would expect for every 10,000 patients. So, it's not just -- there's really not a -- when you think about the price of the product, it's more of an annual cost as opposed to an indication cost. And the same thing is true as we built out the manufacturing.

The original facility that we launched with was meant to handle, you know, really, PH and ILD. And then as they expanded, UT invested in additional capital improvements in new spray drying capacity, as well as fill-finish, that is really setting us up for IPF and continued upside forecast. If Tyvaso keeps doing well in ILD and PH, then they want to make sure we have enough safety manufacturing capacity beyond whatever we could expect, so we don't ever stock out. This is a life-saving drug.

And then UT has announced they're building a duplicate facility down in North Carolina, and that'll be important. When you've got a drug that's doing this great, you don't want to have a single source of failure. So, we're helping them with that as well. So, hopefully, that answers your question on the IPF as well as manufacturing.

Anthony Petrone -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

No. helpful. And then on diabetes, is this the -- is this a full quarter of V-Go? I know you guys -- I think it was straddling the 1Q. 2Q full launch.

Was this sort of the quarterly run rate of full quarter for V-Go? And then just any update on the BluHale VIS launch integrated with Dexcom, just maybe a little bit there. Is that going to be launched with G6 and G7? Or is it one version of Dexcom? And I guess maybe even more important to that is when you think about the inhaler and the overlap with Dexcom, I mean, is there any statistics that you have on the current inhaler patients that are active Dexcom users at this point in time? Thanks.

Steve Binder -- Chief Financial Officer

So, let me answer the first question on V-Go. We acquired the product on May 31st, 2022. So, our revenues for 2022 in the second quarter were about $2 million, and they were about $5 million in Q2 of 2023. So, it's not a great comparison because you only had one month last year, but going forward, you should have comparability.

Anthony Petrone -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

That's helpful.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

And I think on V-Go, as you may or may not realize, it was a turnaround. That was on a decline for a long period of time. So, we had to stabilize before we can get the growth, and we started seeing that stabilization on NRxs back in Q4, Q1. And you can finally see that translate to TRxs this last quarter.

So, hopefully, as we go forward, quarter over quarter, we can start to see year-over-year comparisons. But we're proud that we hit the first milestone, which was our high end or $18 million to $22 million guidance. The BlueHale VIS, so we are planning to use that in INHALE-3. So, INHALE-3 just kicked off this month.

We almost got all the sites activated, and that'll be the beta test in that Phase 4 trial. And then assuming that goes well, then we'll evaluate continued improvements to get that into the general population. It is currently with Dexcom G6 or G7 from my knowledge. I know it was tested on G7.

So, it does import it and does work well on both. And we're not planning to limit it to just Dexcom. We're happy to partner with Libre or Senseonics or other parties, but that is the -- the current integration is with the API and Dexcom G6, G7.

Anthony Petrone -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Thanks again.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Michael Castagna for any closing remarks.

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for your patience as we continue to turn around the company. We do feel like we're on the right growth track. We have great growth drivers between our inline assets and our pipeline assets. It's been a long journey to get here, but we're really proud of the team, the work and the energy going into it, and all the patients we're helping to benefit from your investments.

So, I just want to say thank you to our analysts for covering us and our shareholders and our employees and all of our stakeholders. I look forward to talking to you again. I'll be at a conference tomorrow in New York, meeting some new investors, as well as September, we'll be in New York for several conferences. So, hopefully, as updates happen, we'll provide them at those opportunities.

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Michael Castagna -- Chief Executive Officer

Steve Binder -- Chief Financial Officer

Steven Lichtman -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Olivia Brayer -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Unknown speaker

Thomas Smith -- Leerink Partners -- AnalystAnalyst

Oren Livnat -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

Anthony Petrone -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

More MNKD analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.