Mannkind (MNKD) Price Target Increased by 8.21% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for Mannkind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been revised to 7.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.21% from the prior estimate of 6.83 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.76% from the latest reported closing price of 4.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mannkind. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNKD is 0.07%, an increase of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 141,637K shares. The put/call ratio of MNKD is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 10,222K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,822K shares, representing a decrease of 25.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 9,100K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,758K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 6,449K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,815K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,524K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Mannkind Background Information



MannKind Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, its first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

