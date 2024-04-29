News & Insights

Markets
MNKD

MannKind Gets FDA Nod For Phase 3 Study Of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension For NTM Lung Disease

April 29, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) announced on Monday that it has received FDA clearance to start a phase III study of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension for nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease.

The phase III multi-national study, dubbed ICoN-1 will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension when added to guideline-based therapy in adults with refractory nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease caused by Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC), followed by an open-label extension.

This registrational study is expected to commence in the United States by the end of the second quarter of 2024, with international sites set to initiate in the second half of 2024.

Commenting on the developments, Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind, said, " Oral clofazimine has been utilized as a treatment option for patients living with NTM lung disease and we believe that by reducing the dose and administering it directly to the lung we can demonstrate improved dosing, tolerability and safety."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNKD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.