MANNKIND Earnings Results: $MNKD Reports Quarterly Earnings

MANNKIND ($MNKD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $78,350,000, beating estimates of $77,654,813 by $695,187.

MANNKIND Insider Trading Activity

MANNKIND insiders have traded $MNKD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN B. BINDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 135,075 shares for an estimated $921,886.

MANNKIND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of MANNKIND stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MANNKIND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNKD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

