MannKind Corporation to Showcase Inhaled Insulin Innovations at ADA's 85th Scientific Sessions

Full Release



DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD)



, a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and delivery devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, will showcase inhaled insulin at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85



th



Scientific Sessions from June 20-23 in Chicago.





Dr. Michael J. Haller, Professor and Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Florida, will present the results from the randomized period of the INHALE-1 clinical trial during a “Future Ready” symposium. Dr. Haller is the Chair for MannKind’s Phase 3 INHALE-1 study of Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder in children and adolescents (aged 4-17 years of age).





The presentation/posters planned at ADA’s 85



th



Scientific Sessions regarding the most recent advances in inhaled insulin treatment include:







Symposium





–





Future Ready – Breakthrough in Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes Care







Sunday, June 22 – 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. (Central) in Room W 181(A-C)





Dr. Michael J. Haller will present: From Discovery to Treatment – Latest Updates on Inhaled Insulin Treatment







Patient Reported Outcomes with Use of Inhaled Technosphere Insulin (T1) (Board 827)







Saturday, June 21, 2025 – 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (Central)





Presenter: Dr. Peter Calhoun







Efficacy and Safety of Prandial Technosphere Inhaled Insulin (Afrezza) Compared with Placebo in Adult Individuals with T2DM



–



Results from a Phase III Clinical Trial from India (Board No. 833)







Saturday, June 21, 2025 – 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (Central)





Presenter: Dr. K M Prasanna Kumar





Additionally, MannKind will host booth #1617 in the Exhibit Hall throughout the ADA’s Scientific Sessions. Members of MannKind’s Medical Education Team will be available for scientific exchange in the medical section of the booth.





For more information about ADA’s Scientific Sessions programming, and/or to register to attend the conference, please visit:



https://professional.diabetes.org/scientific-sessions



.





MannKind expects to issue the topline results from the full study pediatric data set with safety extension in 2Q 2025 and anticipates submitting a Supplemental Biologics License Application in mid-2025 for a potential pediatric indication for Afrezza.







About MannKind







MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.





We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.





With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.





Please visit





mannkindcorp.com





to learn more, and follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Facebook





,





X





or





Instagram





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements about a planned release of scientific data and a potential sBLA submission for Afrezza that involves risks and uncertainties. Words such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “will”, “goal”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind’s current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that issues that develop in the preparation of data releases and filings may subject us to unanticipated delays as well as other risks detailed in MannKind’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the “Risk Factors” heading of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





AFREZZA and MANNKIND are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.



