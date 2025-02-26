MannKind Corporation Reports 2024 Revenues of $286M, Achieving 43% Growth Over Previous Year

MannKind Corporation reported 2024 revenues of $286M, a 43% increase, and reduced debt by $236M.

MannKind Corporation announced significant growth in its financial performance for the year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, reporting total revenues of $286 million, a 43% increase from 2023, with fourth-quarter revenues of $77 million, up 31% year-over-year. Net income for the year was $28 million, with a non-GAAP net income of $68 million. The company successfully reduced its convertible debt by $236 million, leaving a remaining balance of $36 million at the year's end. MannKind's cash and equivalents at the end of 2024 totaled $203 million. The company advanced its pipeline in 2024, announcing progress in clinical trials for its inhaled insulin Afrezza, as well as its orphan lung drug candidates MNKD-101 and MNKD-201. Overall, MannKind expressed optimism for continued growth and strategic advancements in its business endeavors, particularly in the pediatric market and its ongoing clinical programs.

2024 revenues increased by 43% compared to 2023, reaching $286 million, indicating strong growth and demand for the company's products.

Net income for 2024 was reported at $28 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $11.9 million in 2023, showcasing effective cost management and operational success.

Reduced debt principal by $236 million, leaving a remaining convertible debt of only $36 million, which strengthens the company's balance sheet and financial stability.

Advanced clinical pipeline with ongoing Phase 3 trials for MNKD-101 and MNKD-201, signaling continued investment in product development and potential future revenue growth.

Despite reported revenue growth, the company has a significant accumulated deficit of $3.2 billion as of December 31, 2024, indicating long-term financial struggles.

The increase in operating expenses, particularly in cost of revenue for collaborations and services, R&D, and SG&A, outpaced revenue growth, which could impact profitability moving forward.

There was a decrease in product demand for V-Go, highlighting potential weaknesses in their product portfolio and market presence.

What were MannKind Corporation's total revenues for 2024?

MannKind Corporation reported total revenues of $286 million for the year 2024, representing a 43% increase from 2023.

What is MannKind's non-GAAP net income for 2024?

The non-GAAP net income for MannKind in 2024 was $68 million, significantly higher than previous years.

How much debt did MannKind reduce in 2024?

MannKind reduced its debt principal by $236 million in 2024, leaving $36 million in remaining convertible debt.

What is the status of the Afrezza pediatric clinical trial?

The Afrezza INHALE-1 pediatric Phase 3 trial has reported primary endpoint results and is moving towards FDA submission.

Who was appointed as the President of the Endocrine Business Unit?

Dominic Marasco has been appointed as President of MannKind's Endocrine Business Unit to drive Afrezza's growth.

$MNKD Insider Trading Activity

$MNKD insiders have traded $MNKD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART A TROSS (Chief People & Workpl Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,066,250 .

. STEVEN B. BINDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 140,130 shares for an estimated $951,913 .

. MICHAEL CASTAGNA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 85,106 shares for an estimated $536,167

DAVID THOMSON (EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,553 shares for an estimated $32,984

$MNKD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $MNKD stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD)



today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.





“Throughout 2024, we accomplished the milestones we outlined at the beginning of the year, including delivering robust revenues as we exited the year with an annual run rate of $300 million,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “We are thrilled to have welcomed Dominic Marasco as President, Endocrine Business Unit, positioning Afrezza for further growth, including a planned submission this summer to seek approval in the pediatric population. In our orphan lung clinical programs, nintedanib DPI is progressing to the next phase of development and our Phase 3 trial of clofazimine inhalation suspension in NTM lung disease is expected to meet the interim enrollment target by the end of 2025.”







4Q 2024 Business Update and Upcoming Milestones









Afrezza





®





INHALE-1 Pediatric Phase 3 clinical trial









Six-month safety and efficacy results announced



Six-month safety and efficacy results announced



Requested meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in 1H 2025 to discuss data submission for potential approval of Afrezza in the pediatric population



Requested meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in 1H 2025 to discuss data submission for potential approval of Afrezza in the pediatric population



Expect twelve-month data set with safety extension in 1H 2025



Expect twelve-month data set with safety extension in 1H 2025



Anticipate supplemental new drug application filing in 1H 2025 pending FDA feedback









Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension Phase 3 (ICON-1) global clinical trial (MNKD-101)









Approximately 70% of anticipated sites have been activated in four countries (U.S., Japan, Australia, South Korea)



Approximately 70% of anticipated sites have been activated in four countries (U.S., Japan, Australia, South Korea)



Patients randomized in two countries (U.S. and Australia)



Patients randomized in two countries (U.S. and Australia)



Expect to meet the interim enrollment target by YE 2025









Nintedanib DPI Phase 1 clinical trial (MNKD-201)









Successfully completed Phase 1 trial, demonstrating nintedanib DPI was well tolerated with no serious adverse events or study drug discontinuation reported



Successfully completed Phase 1 trial, demonstrating nintedanib DPI was well tolerated with no serious adverse events or study drug discontinuation reported



Expect to meet with the FDA in 1H 2025 to advance MNKD-201 into next phase of development









Commercial – Endocrine Business Unit









Announced the appointment of Dominic Marasco as President, Endocrine Business Unit



Announced the appointment of Dominic Marasco as President, Endocrine Business Unit



Afrezza INHALE-3 Phase 4 clinical trial 17-week data published in



Diabetes Care



; 30-week data manuscripts expected to be published in 1H 2025



Afrezza INHALE-3 Phase 4 clinical trial 17-week data published in Diabetes Care ; 30-week data manuscripts expected to be published in 1H 2025



Inhaled insulin recognized as comparable to injectable insulin in the American Diabetes Association



®





Standards of Care in Diabetes





–





2025





Inhaled insulin recognized as comparable to injectable insulin in the American Diabetes Association Standards of Care in Diabetes – 2025



Label application to update initial Afrezza conversion dose submitted to FDA



Label application to update initial Afrezza conversion dose submitted to FDA



Afrezza approved in India for adults; expect to ship in 4Q 2025 once Cipla obtains registration certificate and import license; earned $1.1M regulatory milestone









Corporate and Financial: Strong Balance Sheet









Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024 totaled $203 million



Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024 totaled $203 million



Eliminated principal of $236 million across three debt instruments during 2024 resulting in:





Remaining outstanding debt balance of $36 million in 2.5% senior convertible notes due 2026





Utilized a combination of cash and stock to avoid potential dilution of 12 million shares of common stock





Interest expense savings of $9 million through the respective maturity dates







Eliminated principal of $236 million across three debt instruments during 2024 resulting in:







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results











Revenues































Three Months





Ended December 31,

































2024

















2023

















$ Change

















% Change















Revenues















(Dollars in thousands)















Royalties









$





27,009













$





21,028













$





5,981

















28





%









Collaborations and services













26,710

















17,249













$





9,461

















55





%









Afrezza













18,279

















15,487













$





2,792

















18





%









V-Go













4,778

















4,708













$





70

















1





%









Total revenues









$





76,776













$





58,472













$





18,304

















31





%







































Year





Ended December 31,

































2024

















2023

















$ Change

















% Change















Revenues















(Dollars in thousands)















Royalties









$





102,335













$





71,979













$





30,356

















42





%









Collaborations and services













100,840

















52,954













$





47,886

















90





%









Afrezza













64,041

















54,914













$





9,127

















17





%









V-Go













18,288

















19,115













$





(827





)













(4





%)









Total revenues









$





285,504













$





198,962













$





86,542

















43





%













Total revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 rose due to increases in revenue from royalties, collaborations and services, and commercial sales. The rise in royalties was primarily due to higher patient demand for Tyvaso DPI. Collaborations and services revenue grew due to increased manufacturing of Tyvaso DPI for United Therapeutics Corporation ("UT"). Net revenues for Afrezza and V-Go increased primarily as a result of improved gross-to-net percentages and higher demand and, to a lesser extent, pricing for Afrezza, partially offset by a decrease in V-Go product demand.









Operating Expenses and Other Financial Highlights











Cost of revenue – collaborations and services was $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 24%. For the full year 2024, cost of revenue – collaborations and services was $59.2 million, compared to $41.9 million, an increase of 41%. These increases are primarily the result of increased manufacturing volume of Tyvaso DPI.



Cost of revenue – collaborations and services was $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 24%. For the full year 2024, cost of revenue – collaborations and services was $59.2 million, compared to $41.9 million, an increase of 41%. These increases are primarily the result of increased manufacturing volume of Tyvaso DPI.



Research and development ("R&D") expenses were $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 21%. For the full year 2024, R&D expenses were $45.9 million compared to $31.3 million, an increase of 47%. The increases were primarily attributable to development activities including the ICON-1 clinical study, a Phase 1 clinical study of MNKD-201, and personnel costs primarily due to increased headcount resulting from the Pulmatrix Transaction.



Research and development ("R&D") expenses were $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 21%. For the full year 2024, R&D expenses were $45.9 million compared to $31.3 million, an increase of 47%. The increases were primarily attributable to development activities including the ICON-1 clinical study, a Phase 1 clinical study of MNKD-201, and personnel costs primarily due to increased headcount resulting from the Pulmatrix Transaction.



Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $24.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 17%. For the full year 2024, SG&A expenses remained consistent compared to the same period in 2023. This was primarily attributable to a loss of $1.4 million for estimated returns associated with sales of V-Go that pre-date MannKind's acquisition of the product and increases in personnel costs, professional fees and promotional activities, offset by a decrease in selling expenses related to sales force restructuring activities completed during the first quarter of 2024.



Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $24.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 17%. For the full year 2024, SG&A expenses remained consistent compared to the same period in 2023. This was primarily attributable to a loss of $1.4 million for estimated returns associated with sales of V-Go that pre-date MannKind's acquisition of the product and increases in personnel costs, professional fees and promotional activities, offset by a decrease in selling expenses related to sales force restructuring activities completed during the first quarter of 2024.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, MannKind reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.03 earnings per share – basic, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.01 earnings per share – basic, for the same period in 2023. For the full year 2024, MannKind reported net income of $27.6 million, or $0.10 earnings per share – basic, compared to net loss of $11.9 million, or $0.04 loss per share – basic for the same period in 2023.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, MannKind reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.03 earnings per share – basic, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.01 earnings per share – basic, for the same period in 2023. For the full year 2024, MannKind reported net income of $27.6 million, or $0.10 earnings per share – basic, compared to net loss of $11.9 million, or $0.04 loss per share – basic for the same period in 2023.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, MannKind reported non-GAAP net income of $23.0 million, or $0.08 earnings per share – basic, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.02 earnings per share – basic, for the same period in 2023. For the full year 2024, MannKind reported non-GAAP net income of $67.7 million, or $0.25 earnings per share – basic, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.9 million, or $0.03 earnings per share – basic for the same period in 2023. For a reconciliation of GAAP reported net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for basic weighted average shares to these non-GAAP measures, please see the end of this press release.









Conference Call







MannKind will host a conference call and presentation webcast to discuss these results today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible via a link on MannKind’s website. A replay will also be available in the same location within 24 hours after the call and accessible for approximately 90 days.







About MannKind







MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.





We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.





With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.





Please visit



mannkindcorp.com



to learn more, and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



X



or



Instagram



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding MannKind's expectations about the development of Afrezza for the pediatric population, MNKD-101 and MNKD-201, including the expected timing for data readouts, regulatory filings, meetings with the FDA and patient enrollment timelines; expectations regarding the commercialization of Afrezza in India, including the estimated timing for the shipment of product; and MannKind being positioned for further growth. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intend,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind’s current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with developing product candidates; risks and uncertainties related to unforeseen delays that may impact the timing of clinical trials and reporting data; risks associated with safety and other complications of our products and product candidates; risks associated with the regulatory review process; risks associated with competition; and other risks detailed in MannKind’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, being filed with the SEC later today, and subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





Tyvaso DPI is a trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.





AFREZZA, MANNKIND, and V-GO are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.



















MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















































Three Months





Ended December 31,

















Year





Ended December 31,





























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





























(In thousands except per share data)















Revenues:

























































Commercial product sales









$





23,057













$





20,195













$





82,329













$





74,029













Collaborations and services













26,710

















17,249

















100,840

















52,954













Royalties













27,009

















21,028

















102,335

















71,979













Total revenues













76,776

















58,472

















285,504

















198,962













Expenses:

























































Cost of goods sold













4,808

















6,114

















17,429

















20,863













Cost of revenue – collaborations and services













14,796

















11,953

















59,173

















41,908













Research and development













11,138

















9,236

















45,893

















31,283













Selling, general and administrative













23,972

















20,535

















94,329

















94,314













(Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction













(4,433





)













2,776

















(3,907





)













1,916













Total expenses













50,281

















50,614

















212,917

















190,284













Income (loss) from operations













26,495

















7,858

















72,587

















8,678













Other income (expense):

























































Interest income, net













2,825

















1,725

















12,615

















6,154













Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties













(3,452





)













(185





)













(16,172





)













(185





)









Interest expense on financing liability













(2,467





)













(2,493





)













(9,828





)













(9,825





)









Interest expense













(1,562





)













(2,677





)













(11,981





)













(15,151





)









Gain on bargain purchase













—

















—

















5,259

















—













Other income (expense)













—

















(164





)













32

















122













Loss on settlement of debt













(13,394





)













—

















(20,444





)













—













Loss on available-for-sale securities













—

















(1,102





)













(1,550





)













(170





)









Total other expense













(18,050





)













(4,896





)













(42,069





)













(19,055





)









Income (loss) before income tax expense













8,445

















2,962

















30,518

















(10,377





)









Income tax expense













1,023

















1,561

















2,930

















1,561













Net income (loss)









$





7,422













$





1,401













$





27,588













$





(11,938





)









Net income (loss) per share – basic









$





0.03













$





0.01













$





0.10













$





(0.04





)









Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)





per share – basic













279,191

















269,648

















274,415

















267,014













Net income (loss) per share – diluted









$





0.03













$





0.00













$





0.10













$





(0.04





)









Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)





per share – diluted



(1)















290,631

















323,880

















283,844

















267,014













_________________





(1) Diluted weighted average shares ("DWAS") differs from basic weighted average shares due to the weighted average number of shares that would be outstanding upon exercise or vesting of outstanding share-based payments to employees and conversion of convertible notes. For the year ended December 31, 2024, DWAS included 9,429 shares issuable upon exercise or vesting of outstanding share-based payments. 6,967 shares issuable upon conversion of our senior convertible notes were excluded as their effect would be antidilutive.



















MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















































































December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

































(In thousands except share





and per share data)

















ASSETS







































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





46,339













$





238,480













Short-term investments













150,917

















56,619













Accounts receivable, net













11,804

















14,901













Inventory













27,886

















28,545













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













31,360

















34,848













Total current assets













268,306

















373,393













Restricted cash













737

















—













Long-term investments













5,482

















7,155













Property and equipment, net













85,365

















84,220













Goodwill













1,931

















1,931













Other intangible assets













5,265

















1,073













Other assets













26,757

















7,426













Total assets









$





393,843













$





475,198



















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





6,792













$





9,580













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













40,293

















42,036













Liability for sale of future royalties – current













12,283

















9,756













Financing liability – current













10,062

















9,809













Deferred revenue – current













12,407

















9,085













Recognized loss on purchase commitments – current













—

















3,859













Midcap credit facility – current













—

















20,000













Total current liabilities













81,837

















104,125













Senior convertible notes













36,051

















226,851













Liability for sale of future royalties – long term













137,362

















136,054













Financing liability – long term













93,877

















94,319













Deferred revenue – long term













51,160

















69,794













Recognized loss on purchase commitments – long term













58,204

















60,942













Operating lease liability













11,645

















3,925













Milestone liabilities













2,523

















3,452













Midcap credit facility – long term













—

















13,019













Mann Group convertible note













—

















8,829













Accrued interest – Mann Group convertible note













—

















56













Total liabilities













472,659

















721,366













Stockholders' deficit:

































Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized;





no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2024 or 2023













—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value – 800,000,000 shares authorized;





302,959,782 and 270,034,495 shares issued and outstanding as of





December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













3,029

















2,700













Additional paid-in capital













3,118,865

















2,980,539













Accumulated other comprehensive income













1,109

















—













Accumulated deficit













(3,201,819





)













(3,229,407





)









Total stockholders' deficit













(78,816





)













(246,168





)









Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit









$





393,843













$





475,198















Non-GAAP Measures











To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented under GAAP, we are presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We are providing these non-GAAP financial measures to disclose additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations, and they are among the indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.









These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that we may exclude for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures; and we may in the future cease to exclude items that we have historically excluded for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, we may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by us in this report have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.









The following table reconciles our financial measures for net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share ("EPS") for basic weighted average shares as reported in our consolidated statement of operations to a non-GAAP presentation:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

























Net





Income

















Basic





EPS

















Net





Income

















Basic





EPS

















Net





Income

















Basic





EPS

















Net





Income





(Loss)

















Basic





EPS

























(In thousands except per share data)



















GAAP reported net income (loss)





$





7,422













$





0.03













$





1,401













$





0.01













$





27,588













$





0.10













$





(11,938





)









$





(0.04





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:





































































































Sold portion of royalty revenue



(1)











(2,701





)













(0.01





)













(2,103





)













(0.01





)













(10,234





)













(0.04





)













(2,103





)













(0.01





)









Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties









3,452

















0.01

















185

















—

















16,172

















0.06

















185

















—













Stock compensation









5,818

















0.02

















3,786

















0.01

















21,358

















0.08

















17,649

















0.07













(Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction









(4,433





)













(0.02





)













2,776

















0.01

















(3,907





)













(0.01





)













1,916

















0.01













Gain on bargain purchase









—

















—

















—

















—

















(5,259





)













(0.02





)













—

















—













Loss on settlement of debt









13,394

















0.05

















—

















—

















20,444

















0.07

















—

















—













Loss on available-for-sale securities









—

















—

















1,102

















—

















1,550

















0.01

















170

















—













Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)





$





22,952













$





0.08













$





7,147













$





0.02













$





67,712













$





0.25













$





5,879













$





0.03













Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)





per share – basic









279,191





























269,648





























274,415





























267,014

























_________________





(1) Represents the non-cash portion of the 1% royalty on net sales of Tyvaso DPI which is remitted to the royalty purchaser and recognized as royalties from collaborations in our consolidated statements of operations.



