MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of MannKind (MNKD) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 22.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $5.93 in the previous session. MannKind has gained 60.2% since the start of the year compared to the 7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -0.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 8, 2024, MannKind reported EPS of $0.05 versus consensus estimate of $0.02.

For the current fiscal year, MannKind is expected to post earnings of $0.10 per share on $263.85 million in revenues. This represents a 233.33% change in EPS on a 32.61% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.18 per share on $330 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 80% and 25.07%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

MannKind may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

MannKind has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 56.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 23.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 16.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, MannKind currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if MannKind passes the test. Thus, it seems as though MannKind shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does MNKD Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MNKD have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY). HRMY has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 4.69%, and for the current fiscal year, HRMY is expected to post earnings of $2.02 per share on revenue of $709.78 million.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. have gained 15.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.86X and a P/CF of 13.04X.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is in the top 33% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MNKD and HRMY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

