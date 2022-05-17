Markets
MNKD

MannKind Corp. To Acquire V-Go From Zealand Pharma - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has entered into an agreement with Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) to acquire V-Go for $10 million, with additional sales-based milestones plus the cost of certain inventory. V-Go is a once-daily, wearable, insulin delivery device. The acquisition is anticipated to close in May 2022.

Alejandro Galindo, Executive Vice President, Endocrine Business Unit for MannKind Corporation, said: "V-Go joins our ultra rapid-acting inhaled insulin product, Afrezza, in expanding MannKind's portfolio of products that change the way diabetes is treated."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNKD ZEAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular