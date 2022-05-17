MannKind Corp. To Acquire V-Go From Zealand Pharma - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has entered into an agreement with Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) to acquire V-Go for $10 million, with additional sales-based milestones plus the cost of certain inventory. V-Go is a once-daily, wearable, insulin delivery device. The acquisition is anticipated to close in May 2022.

Alejandro Galindo, Executive Vice President, Endocrine Business Unit for MannKind Corporation, said: "V-Go joins our ultra rapid-acting inhaled insulin product, Afrezza, in expanding MannKind's portfolio of products that change the way diabetes is treated."

